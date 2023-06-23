 
In evidenza

Moto2 | Gp Assen FP2: Dixon si conferma il più veloce, Acosta secondo, Arbolino ottavo

Indietro gli altri italiani

di Alessio Brunori23 Giugno, 2023
Moto2 | Gp Assen FP2: Dixon si conferma il più veloce, Acosta secondo, Arbolino ottavoMoto2 | Gp Assen FP2: Dixon si conferma il più veloce, Acosta secondo, Arbolino ottavo

Moto2 Gp Olanda Assen Prove Libere 2 – Jake Dixon dopo essersi aggiudicato le Free Practice 1 del Gran Premio d’Olanda classe Moto2, ha fatto sua anche la seconda sessione di libere.

Il rider Aspar ha iniziato nel migliore dei modi il weekend di Assen, ultimo prima della pausa estiva. Il #96 ha preceduto il vincitore del Sachsenring Pedro Acosta (Red Bull Ajo) e Alonso Lopez (SpeedUp), staccati di 0.146s e 0.310s.

Torna nelle prime posizioni Ai Ogura (Team Asia), che chiude quarto davanti a Sam Lowes (Marc VDS), Albert Arenas (Red Bull Ajo) e al team-mate Somkiat Chantra.

In Top Ten anche il leader del Mondiale Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS), che si “ferma” a poco più di mezzo secondo dalla vetta, esattamente 0.535s e che precede Barry Baltus (RW Racing GP) e Sergio Garcia (Pons).

Qualificati alla provvisoria Q2 anche Fermin Aldeguer, Aron Canet, Filip Salac e Joe Roberts. Il rookie di categoria Dennis Foggia (Italtrans) ha chiuso 18esimo, mentre Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) è 21esimo.

moto2 Prove Libere 2 Assen - GP Olanda - I tempi


Pos Num Pilota Moto Team Tempo Gap
1 96 Jake Dixon Kalex Inde Gasgas Aspar Team 1:36.463
2 37 Pedro Acosta Kalex Red Bull Ktm Ajo 1:36.609 0.146
3 21 Alonso Lopez Boscoscuro Beta Tools Speedup 1:36.773 0.310
4 79 Ai Ogura Kalex Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 1:36.818 0.355
5 22 Sam Lowes Kalex Elf Marc Vds Racing Team 1:36.844 0.381
6 75 Albert Arenas Kalex Red Bull Ktm Ajo 1:36.966 0.503
7 35 Somkiat Chantra Kalex Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 1:36.994 0.531
8 14 Tony Arbolino Kalex Elf Marc Vds Racing Team 1:36.998 0.535
9 7 Barry Baltus Kalex Fieten Olie Racing Gp 1:37.058 0.595
10 11 Sergio Garcia Kalex Pons Wegow Los40 1:37.101 0.638
11 54 Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro Beta Tools Speedup 1:37.134 0.671
12 40 Aron Canet Kalex Pons Wegow Los40 1:37.159 0.696
13 12 Filip Salac Kalex Qjmotor Gresini Moto2 1:37.187 0.724
14 16 Joe Roberts Kalex Italtrans Racing Team 1:37.204 0.741
15 52 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex Qjmotor Gresini Moto2 1:37.420 0.957
16 3 Lukas Tulovic Kalex Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Gp 1:37.514 1.051
17 18 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex Correos Prepago Yamaha Vr46 Mastercamp 1:37.583 1.120
18 71 Dennis Foggia Kalex Italtrans Racing Team 1:37.638 1.175
19 28 Izan Guevara Kalex Inde Gasgas Aspar Team 1:37.737 1.274
20 4 Sean Dylan Kelly Kalex Onlyfans American Racing 1:37.757 1.294
21 13 Celestino Vietti Kalex Fantic Racing 1:37.951 1.488
22 84 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh Kalex Fieten Olie Racing Gp 1:38.186 1.723
23 99 Carlos Tatay Kalex Onlyfans American Racing 1:38.208 1.745
24 15 Darryn Binder Kalex Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Gp 1:38.323 1.860
25 72 Borja Gomez Kalex Fantic Racing 1:38.928 2.465
26 55 Yeray Ruiz Forward Forward Team 1:39.203 2.740
27 23 Taiga Hada Kalex Pertamina Mandalika Sag Team 1:39.572 3.109
28 17 Alex Escrig Forward Forward Team 1:39.849 3.386

Assen - GP Olanda - Risultati Prove Libere 2

