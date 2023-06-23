Moto2 | Gp Assen FP2: Dixon si conferma il più veloce, Acosta secondo, Arbolino ottavo
Indietro gli altri italiani
Moto2 Gp Olanda Assen Prove Libere 2 – Jake Dixon dopo essersi aggiudicato le Free Practice 1 del Gran Premio d’Olanda classe Moto2, ha fatto sua anche la seconda sessione di libere.
Il rider Aspar ha iniziato nel migliore dei modi il weekend di Assen, ultimo prima della pausa estiva. Il #96 ha preceduto il vincitore del Sachsenring Pedro Acosta (Red Bull Ajo) e Alonso Lopez (SpeedUp), staccati di 0.146s e 0.310s.
Torna nelle prime posizioni Ai Ogura (Team Asia), che chiude quarto davanti a Sam Lowes (Marc VDS), Albert Arenas (Red Bull Ajo) e al team-mate Somkiat Chantra.
In Top Ten anche il leader del Mondiale Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS), che si “ferma” a poco più di mezzo secondo dalla vetta, esattamente 0.535s e che precede Barry Baltus (RW Racing GP) e Sergio Garcia (Pons).
Qualificati alla provvisoria Q2 anche Fermin Aldeguer, Aron Canet, Filip Salac e Joe Roberts. Il rookie di categoria Dennis Foggia (Italtrans) ha chiuso 18esimo, mentre Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) è 21esimo.
moto2 Prove Libere 2 Assen - GP Olanda - I tempi
|Pos
|Num
|Pilota
|Moto
|Team
|Tempo
|Gap
|1
|96
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|Inde Gasgas Aspar Team
|1:36.463
|2
|37
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|Red Bull Ktm Ajo
|1:36.609
|0.146
|3
|21
|Alonso Lopez
|Boscoscuro
|Beta Tools Speedup
|1:36.773
|0.310
|4
|79
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|1:36.818
|0.355
|5
|22
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|Elf Marc Vds Racing Team
|1:36.844
|0.381
|6
|75
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|Red Bull Ktm Ajo
|1:36.966
|0.503
|7
|35
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|1:36.994
|0.531
|8
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|Elf Marc Vds Racing Team
|1:36.998
|0.535
|9
|7
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|Fieten Olie Racing Gp
|1:37.058
|0.595
|10
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|Kalex
|Pons Wegow Los40
|1:37.101
|0.638
|11
|54
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro
|Beta Tools Speedup
|1:37.134
|0.671
|12
|40
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|Pons Wegow Los40
|1:37.159
|0.696
|13
|12
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|Qjmotor Gresini Moto2
|1:37.187
|0.724
|14
|16
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:37.204
|0.741
|15
|52
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|Qjmotor Gresini Moto2
|1:37.420
|0.957
|16
|3
|Lukas Tulovic
|Kalex
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Gp
|1:37.514
|1.051
|17
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|Correos Prepago Yamaha Vr46 Mastercamp
|1:37.583
|1.120
|18
|71
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:37.638
|1.175
|19
|28
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|Inde Gasgas Aspar Team
|1:37.737
|1.274
|20
|4
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|Kalex
|Onlyfans American Racing
|1:37.757
|1.294
|21
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|Kalex
|Fantic Racing
|1:37.951
|1.488
|22
|84
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|Kalex
|Fieten Olie Racing Gp
|1:38.186
|1.723
|23
|99
|Carlos Tatay
|Kalex
|Onlyfans American Racing
|1:38.208
|1.745
|24
|15
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Gp
|1:38.323
|1.860
|25
|72
|Borja Gomez
|Kalex
|Fantic Racing
|1:38.928
|2.465
|26
|55
|Yeray Ruiz
|Forward
|Forward Team
|1:39.203
|2.740
|27
|23
|Taiga Hada
|Kalex
|Pertamina Mandalika Sag Team
|1:39.572
|3.109
|28
|17
|Alex Escrig
|Forward
|Forward Team
|1:39.849
|3.386
Assen - GP Olanda - Risultati Prove Libere 2
