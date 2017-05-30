Kathleen Hayden “Non sembra ancora vero”

Nicky Hayden – Dopo le esequie del compianto Nicky Hayden, che ha perso la vita in un terribile incidente in bici vicino Misano, la sorella del Kentucky kid affida ai social l’ultimo messaggio di saluto al fratello e ringrazia tutti per essere stati vicino a lei e alla sua famiglia in questi terribili momenti. Queste le parole che ha condiviso Kathleen Hayden, sorella minore di Nicky:
“Rifletto su queste ultime 2 settimane, non sembra ancora reale. Cercare di elaborare, capire e accettare questa perdita sarà qualcosa che penso richiederà molto tempo. Come un’anima così bella possa essere stata portata via così presto. Ma credo che Dio abbia un piano. Voglio ringraziare tutti per tutto il supporto e i messaggi che abbiamo ricevuto durante la nostra ora più oscura. Non sono stata in grado di rispondere a tutti voi, ma ho letto tutti i vostri messaggi di cordoglio. Mi hanno dato più conforto di quanto possiate immaginare. A Jackie (la fidanzata di Nicky).. sono grato per tutto l’amore condiviso tra te e Nicky. Sarai per sempre una sorella per me e la zia dei miei figli.
Tommy, Jenny e Roger … da questa esperienza ho imparato quanto ho bisogno di ognuno di voi. Un fratello è più che un fratello o una sorella. È un migliore amico. Vi amo tutti.
Mamma e papà … siete delle Rock Stars. Grazie per essere i più grandi modelli di genitori del mondo. Siete un’ispirazione e il tipo di genitore che cerco di essere. Nicky, mio fratello maggiore … tu puoi essere andato da questa Terra, ma sarai sempre nel mio cuore. Grazie per i ricordi .. non ti dimenticherò mai ❤️
Ride in Peace # 69.”
As I reflect on these last 2 weeks, it still doesn't seem real. Trying to process this loss is something I think is going to take a long time to understand and accept. How such a beautiful soul could be taken away too soon. But I believe God has a plan. I want to thank everyone for all the support and messages we have received during our darkest hour. I have not been able to respond to all of you, but I've read each and every one of your well wishes. They have brought more comfort than you'll ever know. To Jackie.. I'm grateful for all the love shared between you and Nicky. You will forever be a beautiful sister to me and aunt to my children. Tommy, Jenny and Roger… this experience I learned just how much I need each of you. A sibling is more than just a brother or sister. It's a best friend. I love you all. Mom and Dad.. you all are Rock Stars. Thank you for being the greatest role models in the world. You're an inspiration and the kind of parents I strive to be. Nicky, my big brother.. you may be gone from this Earth, but you'll forever be in my heart. Thank you for the memories.. I'll never forget ❤️ Ride in Peace #69.
