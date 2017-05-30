Kathleen Hayden “Non sembra ancora vero”

As I reflect on these last 2 weeks, it still doesn't seem real. Trying to process this loss is something I think is going to take a long time to understand and accept. How such a beautiful soul could be taken away too soon. But I believe God has a plan. I want to thank everyone for all the support and messages we have received during our darkest hour. I have not been able to respond to all of you, but I've read each and every one of your well wishes. They have brought more comfort than you'll ever know. To Jackie.. I'm grateful for all the love shared between you and Nicky. You will forever be a beautiful sister to me and aunt to my children. Tommy, Jenny and Roger… this experience I learned just how much I need each of you. A sibling is more than just a brother or sister. It's a best friend. I love you all. Mom and Dad.. you all are Rock Stars. Thank you for being the greatest role models in the world. You're an inspiration and the kind of parents I strive to be. Nicky, my big brother.. you may be gone from this Earth, but you'll forever be in my heart. Thank you for the memories.. I'll never forget ❤️ Ride in Peace #69.

A post shared by kath_hayden (@kath_hayden) on May 29, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT