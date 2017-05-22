Nicky Hayden: I messaggi di amici e colleghi al campione andato via troppo presto

Messaggi di cordoglio Nicky Hayden – Purtroppo Nicky Hayden ci ha lasciati questo pomeriggio all’ospedale “Bufalini” di Cesena, dopo 5 giorni in cui ha cercato di resistere con tutte le poche forze che aveva.
Sin dai primi minuti i canali social di piloti e addetti ai lavori si sono riempiti di messaggi di cordoglio e vicinanza alla famiglia. Senza aggiungere altre inutili parole, ne elenchiamo alcuni tra i più toccanti.
Nessuno muore veramente se vive nel cuore di chi resta. Ciao Nicky
Destrozado tras la noticia. Nunca te olvidaremos! / I'm shattered after the news. We will never forget you! #DEPNickyHayden #RIPNickyHayden pic.twitter.com/qF5wNnFM6o
— Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) May 22, 2017
So sad. I can't believe how life can be so cruel. All my condolence to Nicky's family and friends. #RIPNickyHayden pic.twitter.com/CQYg6v8FxT
— Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) May 22, 2017
One of the best ever and good friend. Always in my heart Rip Nicky Hayden…..#69 #🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/gXWEzr1GBT
— Maverick Viñales (@maverickmack25) May 22, 2017
"SONO PADRONE DEL MIO DESTINO, MA SOLO IL DESTINO CONOSCE LA FINE DEL MIO CAMMINO" Ho fatto questo tatuaggio dopo la morte di Marco. Oggi, dopo sei anni e dopo quello che è successo a Nicky, la mia opinione sulla vita, sul suo percorso, sul nostro immenso e meraviglioso potere di cambiarla, indirizzarla, stravolgerla e, allo stesso tempo, la mia consapevolezza della nostra impotenza davanti alla fine, si confermano. Un saluto amico mio e compagno, un abbraccio alla tua famiglia e ai tuoi amici più cari. "I'M THE MASTER OF MY DESTINY, BUT ONLY DESTINY KNOWS THE END OF MY PATH" I made this tatto after Marco's death. Today, after 6 years and after what has just happened to Nicky, my opinion about life, its journey, about the massive and amazing power we have to change it, to direct it, revolutionize it, and at the same time, my awareness of how impotent we are in front of the end, are confirmed. Good bye mate, a huge hug to your family and closest friends.
Thankful for the time that I was privileged to know you! #RIPNickyHayden #Legend Pray for his family during this time🙏 We'll miss you mate! pic.twitter.com/oV40J7ykTE
— Casey Stoner (@Official_CS27) May 22, 2017
A true champion, a beautiful person and one of the most amazing stories in our sport. We will never forget you, @NickyHayden. pic.twitter.com/RMSJDVQGJN
— Aprilia (@ApriliaOfficial) May 22, 2017
Humble, funny, professional, strong. You were really a good guy!! You will miss Nicky!! 😢🙏#wewillneverforget #kentuckykid#maniac #ai29 pic.twitter.com/tY83uOTxpo
— Andrea Iannone (@andreaiannone29) May 22, 2017
Nicky was a great sportsman, a true gentleman and a friend. We’ll never forget him. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Tc49KNUeFP
— Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) May 22, 2017
We’ll miss you, champion.
All the people at Ducati and Ducati Corse feel so close to Nicky’s family in this difficult moment. pic.twitter.com/W4vZVkN4Dh
— Ducati Motor (@DucatiMotor) May 22, 2017
Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69 pic.twitter.com/ML35Qm7f1g
— Dani Pedrosa (@26_DaniPedrosa) May 22, 2017
Ti voglio ricordare cosi! REST IN PEACE MAN E SALUTA IL SIC! 🙏🏻🖤 #sadness #rip pic.twitter.com/erKeLBaf7U
— Mattia Pasini 54 (@MattiaPasini) May 22, 2017
Ciao Nicky!
Mi mancherai ……Tutto questo è senza senso.
Good bye @NickyHayden !
I will miss you pic.twitter.com/aKb887BjpX
— Max Biaggi (@maxbiaggi) May 22, 2017
Dear Nicky, you will be missed. May God hold you high, you are forever in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers to you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QSGH1xusWU
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 22, 2017
Nicky Hayden 1981-2017. We all will miss you pic.twitter.com/k0uyowmv9Z
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 22, 2017
La redazione di Motorionline si stringe intorno alla famiglia Hayden in questo momento difficile.Gianluca Rizzo
22nd maggio, 2017
max3isback .
non ci sono parole per descrivere la tristezza…spero che farai grandi corse con il Sic..ci sara’ un buco in WSBK…..RIP
marquinho .
Ciao Nicky…
