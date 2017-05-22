Nicky Hayden: I messaggi di amici e colleghi al campione andato via troppo presto

"SONO PADRONE DEL MIO DESTINO, MA SOLO IL DESTINO CONOSCE LA FINE DEL MIO CAMMINO" Ho fatto questo tatuaggio dopo la morte di Marco. Oggi, dopo sei anni e dopo quello che è successo a Nicky, la mia opinione sulla vita, sul suo percorso, sul nostro immenso e meraviglioso potere di cambiarla, indirizzarla, stravolgerla e, allo stesso tempo, la mia consapevolezza della nostra impotenza davanti alla fine, si confermano. Un saluto amico mio e compagno, un abbraccio alla tua famiglia e ai tuoi amici più cari. "I'M THE MASTER OF MY DESTINY, BUT ONLY DESTINY KNOWS THE END OF MY PATH" I made this tatto after Marco's death. Today, after 6 years and after what has just happened to Nicky, my opinion about life, its journey, about the massive and amazing power we have to change it, to direct it, revolutionize it, and at the same time, my awareness of how impotent we are in front of the end, are confirmed. Good bye mate, a huge hug to your family and closest friends.

