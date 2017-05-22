Nicky Hayden: I messaggi di amici e colleghi al campione andato via troppo presto

Il mondo del motorsport si stringe intorno alla famiglia del Campione americano

di

Commenti
Nicky Hayden: I messaggi di amici e colleghi al campione andato via troppo presto

Messaggi di cordoglio Nicky Hayden – Purtroppo Nicky Hayden ci ha lasciati questo pomeriggio all’ospedale “Bufalini” di Cesena, dopo 5 giorni in cui ha cercato di resistere con tutte le poche forze che aveva.

Sin dai primi minuti i canali social di piloti e addetti ai lavori si sono riempiti di messaggi di cordoglio e vicinanza alla famiglia. Senza aggiungere altre inutili parole, ne elenchiamo alcuni tra i più toccanti.

Nessuno muore veramente se vive nel cuore di chi resta. Ciao Nicky

Gutted. R.I.P #69. My thoughts are with the Hayden family & Jackie. Gonna miss you Champ.

A post shared by Chaz Davies (@chazdavies7) on

"SONO PADRONE DEL MIO DESTINO, MA SOLO IL DESTINO CONOSCE LA FINE DEL MIO CAMMINO" Ho fatto questo tatuaggio dopo la morte di Marco. Oggi, dopo sei anni e dopo quello che è successo a Nicky, la mia opinione sulla vita, sul suo percorso, sul nostro immenso e meraviglioso potere di cambiarla, indirizzarla, stravolgerla e, allo stesso tempo, la mia consapevolezza della nostra impotenza davanti alla fine, si confermano. Un saluto amico mio e compagno, un abbraccio alla tua famiglia e ai tuoi amici più cari. "I'M THE MASTER OF MY DESTINY, BUT ONLY DESTINY KNOWS THE END OF MY PATH" I made this tatto after Marco's death. Today, after 6 years and after what has just happened to Nicky, my opinion about life, its journey, about the massive and amazing power we have to change it, to direct it, revolutionize it, and at the same time, my awareness of how impotent we are in front of the end, are confirmed. Good bye mate, a huge hug to your family and closest friends.

A post shared by Andrea Dovizioso (@andreadovizioso) on

Can't believe… The most easy and good guy i ever meet on a paddock in my life! Love u Nicky! RIP #69 ❤

A post shared by Aleix Espargaro (@aleixespargaro) on

La redazione di Motorionline si stringe intorno alla famiglia Hayden in questo momento difficile.

Gianluca Rizzo

22nd maggio, 2017

